Casper College men's soccer team vaults to No. 12 in NJCAA rankings

The Casper College men's soccer team celebrated its new national ranking with a 1-0 shutout of No. 17 Utah State Eastern on Monday in Price, Utah.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Thunderbirds (4-1), who went from receiving votes in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason top 25 to No. 12 in the latest poll.

The victory was the third in three days, all on the road, for Casper College, which defeated No. 14 Snow College 5-4 in two overtimes on Saturday and Colorado Northwestern Community College 4-1 on Sunday. The T-Birds' only loss this season was a 6-3 setback at No. 10 Arizona Western on Aug. 18.

Jules Foll scored the game-winner for the T-Birds off an assist from Cole Venable (Worland). Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) recorded the first shutout of his college career.

In Sunday's win, the T-Birds got goals from Yuto Hatayama, Louis Simon and Isa Bramble, along with an own-goal by Colorado Northwestern.

Also Monday, the 19th-ranked Casper College women's team improved to 3-2 with a 2-1 victory over Utah State Eastern.

After a scoreless first half, Alyssa Seaich got the T-Birds on the board off an assist from Grace Conner in the 65th minute and Kaden Hydar doubled the lead in the 77th minute.

Casper College begins Region IX play Thursday at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.