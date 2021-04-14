 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer tops Northeastern JC; women play to scoreless draw
Casper College men's soccer tops Northeastern JC; women play to scoreless draw

The Casper College men's soccer team got a late first-half goal from Kevin Tauzia and held on for a 1-0 victory over Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex. It was the first-ever home game for the T-Birds.

Cristian Gonzalez had the assist on the goal for the T-Birds (4-1-0, 2-1-0 Region IX) and Worland's Konnor Macy had the shutout in goal.

In the opener, the Casper College women's team (2-2-1, 1-1-1 Region IX) and NJC played to a scoreless draw.

"It was kind of an 'even-ugly' game," T-Birds women's head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We had some decent scoring chances, but it was cold and the field was hard and bumpy.

"But this team is learning each time out and I really like our chances in this conference if we can keep improving."

Goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) had six saves for the T-Birds.

The T-Birds will head to Rock Springs on Saturday to take on Western Wyoming Community College.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

