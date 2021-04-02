 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer wins inaugural game at Pratt Community College
CASPER COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Casper College men's soccer wins inaugural game at Pratt Community College

The Casper College men's soccer program got off to a winning start Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kansas.

Playing in their inaugural game, the Thunderbirds fell behind 1-0 but Alexis Lamontagne tied the game off an assist from Jack Pascoe late in the first half. The T-Birds got the game-winner in the second half as Keita Chochi found the back of the net off an assist from Victory Hugo.

Matteo Conci picked up the win in goal for Casper College, which plays at Hesston (Kansas) College on Saturday.

