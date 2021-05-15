Casper College men's soccer wins opening playoff game; women's team falls to Western Wyoming

The eighth-ranked Casper College men's soccer team shut out Central Wyoming College 5-0 Saturday at Murane Field to advance to the semifinals of the Region IX tournament. The Thunderbirds (11-1-0) won their ninth consecutive game and will host the semifinals later this week.
Kevin Tauzia got things started for the T-Birds with a goal in the 6th minute. Jack Pascoe, Jesper Van Halderen and Alexis Lamontagne broke the game open with three goals in a 4-minute span later in the first half. Pascoe added his second goal to cap the scoring.
Danny Diaz (Natrona County) had four assists on the day and goalkeepers Konnor Macy (Worland) and Carlos Guardardo each played 45 minutes between the pipes to combine for the shutout. The T-Birds have outscored the opposition 22-2 in the last five games.
The opening game didn't go as well for Casper College as Western Wyoming Community College picked up a 1-0 win over the No. 18 T-Birds.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
