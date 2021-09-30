 Skip to main content
Casper College men's soccer wins third in a row with shutout of Central Wyoming
The Casper College men's soccer team continued its late-season surge with a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Wednesday in Riverton.

The Thunderbirds (7-4-1, 4-2-0 Region IX) have won three consecutive games after losing three of their previous four. No stats were available for Wednesday's game.

The T-Birds are back on the road Saturday for a Region IX game against Northwest College in Powell.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

