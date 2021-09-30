Casper College men's soccer wins third in a row with shutout of Central Wyoming

The Casper College men's soccer team continued its late-season surge with a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Wednesday in Riverton.
The Thunderbirds (7-4-1, 4-2-0 Region IX) have won three consecutive games after losing three of their previous four. No stats were available for Wednesday's game.
The T-Birds are back on the road Saturday for a Region IX game against Northwest College in Powell.
