Casper College men's team chases elusive title at College National Finals Rodeo

At last year's College National Finals Rodeo, the Casper College men's team rode the championship performance of team ropers Kellan Johnson and Carson Johnson to a third-place finish. It was the Thunderbirds' highest finish since winning four consecutive team titles from 1963-66.

The red-vested T-Birds enter this year's CNFR, which starts Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, with a solid belief they can improve on last year's showing.

"We're a more-seasoned team than we were last year," said Casper College head coach Jhett Johnson, the father of Kellan and Carson. "So we're going into the finals looking for big things."

There's good reason for Jhett Johnson's optimism.

Not only do Kellan and Carson return to defend their team roping title, but Quinten Taylor, who finished sixth in bull riding last year and also scored points in saddle bronc riding, is back for his second college finals. He was the reserve saddle bronc champ in the Central Rocky Mountain Region this season.

"Quinten is just mentally and physically stronger than he was last year," Jhett Johnson said.

The T-Birds, who were runners-up in the CRMR standings, also have bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson, tie-down roper Linkyn Petersek and team ropers Nevada Berquist, Braden Brost and Trae Smith ready to compete. Taylor; Petersek; and Smith, who will rope with Gillette College's Bodie Mattson, are all on the Casper College points team for the CNFR. Even though Berquist and Brost aren't on the points team, any points they do score prevents another team from getting those points.

"I like the way this team is set up," Jhett Johnson said. "We've got some guys that have been here before and all of these guys have competed in big rodeos.

"Linkyn is as solid as they come. Trae had a great year. And Myles doesn't ride like a freshman."

Petersek and Carlson, who hails from Evanston, both finished third in their respective events in the region. Smith was the No. 2 heeler behind Carson Johnson.

The key to the T-Birds' championship hopes, though, is Kellan Johnson. In addition to last year's title with his younger brother, the senior header won a national championship in 2018 with Casper College's Trey Yates. Kellan was competing for Gillette College at the time.

"Kellan just has a calming influence," his dad said. "He's not overconfident or cocky, but he knows he can do it because he's done it before."

Kellan and Carson made a run at qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo last year before finishing 22nd and 20th, respectively, in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

The two sat out the first three rodeos of the CRMR season, but didn't miss a beat when they returned. They won five of the final seven rodeos of the season, placed second in another, and enter the week as the top pair of team ropers in the nation.

Casper College was consistent throughout the 10-rodeo regional season. The T-Birds won Eastern Wyoming College's Lancer Rodeo, were runners-up in six others and finished third in the first three rodeos. The University of Wyoming won the regional crown by a wide margin.

Like all of the competitors, the T-Birds will complete their first two ropes and rides during Tuesday's slack round. Taylor, Petersek and Smith have their third go-rounds in Wednesday's performance, with Berquist and Brost going Thursday night and Carlson and the Johnson brothers on Friday.

"Wednesday night is a big night for the T-Birds," Jhett Johnson admitted.

If things go as planned, Saturday night's championship go-round will be an even bigger one.

That's a Locke

Casper College barrel racer Kady Locke will be the T-Birds' lone representative on the women's side. She finished third in the region despite not competing in the final five rodeos.

"She was injured during the spring (season)," Jhett Johnson said, adding that both Locke and her horse are ready to compete in their first college finals. "So for her to make it to the finals on just five rodeos is impressive."

Locke's third run around the barrels will be Wednesday night.

