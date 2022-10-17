Casper College men's team climbs to No. 16 in NJCAA rankings

Two days after clinching the Region IX regular-season title, the Casper College men's soccer team got more good news Monday when it moved up three spots to No. 16 in the National Junior College Athletics Association top-20 rankings.

The Thunderbirds (13-3-1, 6-1-1 Region IX) scored four second-half goals in a 5-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper. That win, coupled with Otero Junior College's 3-1 victory over Laramie County Community College, secured the top seed for the T-Birds in the upcoming Region IX tournament.

Casper College will host Northwest College in the first round on Saturday. The T-Birds defeated the Trappers twice in the regular season -- 5-2 on Sept. 13 and 7-1 this past Friday.

The Casper College women's team (9-4-1) hosts Trinidad State on Saturday in the first round of the Region IX tournament.