Casper College rodeo hosts annual Ropin' and Riggin' Days this weekend

The Casper College men’s rodeo team probably won’t win the Central Rocky Mountain Region this season. After all, the Thunderbirds trail the University of Wyoming Cowboys by 2,000 points (5,128-3,128) with just three rodeos remaining. Second-place Gillette College, however, remains within striking distance heading into this weekend’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo at The Arena on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

“I told the guys that we can still get to second,” Casper College head coach Jhett Johnson said.”If we do that we can take the whole team (to the College National Finals Rodeo), and if we don’t I still think we can take as many as six guys to the finals.”

The T-Birds are 574 points back of Gillette College through seven rodeos. It’s a margin that would have been smaller or possibly non-existent if Casper College wasn’t forced to sit out Central Wyoming College’s Rustler Roundup in September because of coronavirus concerns.

“That kind of jerked the morale out of ‘em,” Johnson said. “But I’ve been impressed with the way they’ve kept their heads down and just kept going.”