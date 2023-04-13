The Casper College men’s rodeo team is in a familiar position heading into this weekend’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo. The Thunderbirds won’t win the Central Rocky Mountain – the University of Wyoming Cowboys have all but wrapped up their third consecutive Central Rocky Mountain Region title – but they’re once again in position to send a full team to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

The Cowboys lead the team standings with 4,992 points through eight of 10 rodeos, followed by the T-Birds with 3,850 points and Laramie County Community College with 3,125. The top two teams, men’s and women’s, in each of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions qualify for the season-ending CNFR.

“Our region is always competitive on a national level,” Casper College head coach Jhett Johnson said before roughstock practice Tuesday. “So if you’re winning in this region you have a great chance of winning at nationals.”

The T-Birds currently have two cowboys leading the region in bareback bronc rider Myles Carlson, who is also atop the national standings, and team roping heeler Carson Johnson, Jhett Johnson’s son who roped a national title with older brother Kellan Johnson two years ago.

Those two, along with the T-Birds’ depth in saddle bronc riding and team roping, have Casper College once again on the short list of national title contenders. The T-Birds finished fourth at the CNFR last year, third in 2021 and 10th in 2019.

This year, with five of the top seven saddle bronc riders and six of the top nine team ropers – headers and heelers – in the regional standings, has presented Jhett Johnson with an interesting challenge.

“The hardest thing I run into is picking the team,” he said. “Sometimes we’ll have six or seven bronc riders and six or seven team ropers in the short round along with a couple calf ropers. That’s 15 kids right there and I have to pick six to be on the points team.

“But even if I pick wrong, and I have plenty of times, those guys are keeping points away from other guys. So even if we don’t get the points neither did another college.”

Sheridan College’s Clancy Glen has already secured the saddle bronc title, but the T-Birds’ James Perrin, Kasey Rosendahl and Colten Powell hold the next three spots and teammates Cian Ahern and Carter Sandberg are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Jhett Johnson, who won a world championship in team roping in 2011, credits assistant coach Sandy Bob Forbes with the T-Birds’ success in bronc riding.

“Sandy Bob just does a great job and the kids really like him,” Johnson said of his assistant from Kaycee. “Sandy Bob lived in Canada for a while and his wife is Canadian and he rodeoed up there. We’ve had some really good Canadian kids and they’ve helped spread the word about the program, and word of mouth is the best thing you can have.”

In recent years, the Canadian T-Birds included K’s Thomson and Quinten Taylor, both of whom are now competing professionally. Taylor is currently No. 20 in the world saddle bronc standings.

Forbes’ Canadian connections on this year’s team include saddle bronc riders Perrin, Powell and Sandberg; and team roper/calf roper Braden Brost.

“My dad knew Sandy Bob so when I was looking for colleges he gave me Sandy Bob’s number,” Powell said. “And K’s is my cousin and he had nothing but good things to say about the program.”

Added Perrin: “When I was in high school rodeo K’s brother was always there and he was good friends with Sandy Bob so that’s how I got hooked up.”

Powell and Perrin admit that competing against each other and their teammates at practice during the week better prepares them for the regional rodeos.

“We all push each other,” Perrin said. “When you see a good bronc ride in the practice pen you want to make one like that or better.”

Powell nodded his head in agreement.

“When you’ve got a group of guys that are good you make a good ride and they’re just as happy for you as they would be for themselves,” he said.

Both bronc riders smile when asked what makes the other so tough in the arena.

“James has got wicked feet and a rank mark-out,” Powell said of Perrin. “And when he get a hold of one he damn sure gets a hold of one.”

Perrin was equally complementary of Powell.

“He’s a sticky little b******,” Perrin said of his fellow Canadian. “And he’s consistent.”

The Canadian connections have obviously paid dividends for the T-Birds.

On the other end of the arena, having a former world champion as the head coach doesn’t hurt.

Brost and header Weston Mills are third in the region team roping standings, while Trae Smith and header Kolby Bradley are fourth. Cord Herring, who teamed with heeler Jade Byrne to win the Skyline Stampede at Colorado State two weeks ago, is fifth in the header standings.

“We get our steers out of Rawlins in the fall and they’ve never been roped, so that’s always a bonus,” Johnson said. “And when we start our spring run we’ve just got really good steers.”

Johnson knows having quality livestock for the timed event cowboys and top-notch broncs for the roughstock competitors fuels the T-Birds’ success.

“My philosophy on coaching is to provide a really good practice where these kids can have a goal of where they really want to be,” he explained. “My job is to get ‘em ready for the next level. If their goal is to make the national finals then my goal is to help them get there.”

This year’s team has already lost Taylor and bareback bronc rider Ethan Mazurenko to the pro ranks – Mazurenko is competing on his permit – and Johnson realizes he might lose Carlson and some of the Canadians after this season.

“Myles is a world-class bareback rider,” he noted. “When we had Ethan here, those two, along with Brice Patterson and Donny Proffit from UW, were phenomenal bareback riders. They’re the real deal.

“But when we get the best guys in here I understand where they’re headed," Johnson added. "And if at some point during their stay in Casper they think they’re ready I tell them to go on. And that’s OK, because we’ve got some bareback riders and bronc riders coming next year that are really good. So we’re just going to keep flowing.”