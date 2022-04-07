Casper College rodeo teams set sights on College National Finals Rodeo

Heading into the final two rodeos of the Central Rocky Mountain Region season, the Casper College men’s and women’s teams are both in contention for top-two finishes. The Thunderbirds will be looking to make a late charge this weekend when they host the 66th annual Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days Rodeo at The Arena on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

The men’s team is currently second in the team standings with 4,705 points through eight rodeos. That puts the T-Birds well behind the University of Wyoming, which has won seven of the eight rodeos and has 6,635 points, but comfortable ahead of third-place Laramie County Community College with 3,080 points. The top two teams in each region, along with the top-three finishers in each event, qualify for the season-ending College National Finals Rodeo in June at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“We’re a well-rounded team,” Casper College head coach Jhett Johnson said. “We’re getting about four or five teams in the finals of the team roping every week, and our bronc riders and bareback riders are running a lot of defense for us.”

The T-Birds finished third at last year’s CNFR, with Johnson’s sons Kellan and Carson winning the team roping national championship. The duo didn’t compete in the first three rodeos of the CRMR season, but have won four of the five rodeos since then and have a commanding lead the regional standings.

The Johnson brothers lead a strong contingent of team ropers for the T-Birds. Kellan is atop the header standings with 790 points, with teammates Nevada Berquist third with 330 points, Kolby Bradley fourth with 325 and Jhett Alapai fifth with 295. In the heeling, Carson sits first with 790, Braden Brost is second with 390 and Trae Smith third with 355.

Casper College also has gotten solid production from timed-event cowboys Linkyn Petersek, who leads the tie-down roping standings and is top 10 in steer wrestling, and Smith and Brost in tie-down.

On the other end of the arena, Quinten Taylor sits second in saddle bronc, Myles Carlson is third in bareback and Brodie Bates is fifth in bull riding. The T-Birds have six roughstock competitors who have scored at least 170 points in their respective events.

That point production extends into the timed events with 16 different T-Birds scoring at least 110 points in the team roping.

With only six cowboys on the points team every week, that obviously leaves Jhett Johnson with some difficult decisions.

“Every week, I think, ‘Gosh darn! I should have this guy on or that guy on,’” he admitted. “Because most of these guys are good enough to be on the (points) team. It’s kind of like horse racing, you just pick what you pick and go with it.

“But every one of those kids plays an important part. If a Casper College kid wins it and he’s on the points team, that’s great. And if he wins it and he’s not, well, that means another school didn’t get those points.”***

The Casper College women’s team scored just 20 points and finished a disappointing seventh at the Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo two weeks ago. But the T-Birds bounced back last weekend by totaling a season-best 395 points and winning the Skyline Stampede in Fort Collins, Colorado.

That kept the T-Birds third in the season standings with 1,745 points. Defending regional champ Wyoming is leading the way with 2,245 points and Gillette College is second with 1,995.

At the EWC rodeo, Olivia Lay was the all-around champ after winning the breakaway roping and teaming with Jhett Alapai to finish second in team roping. Makayla Seely placed third in barrel racing and Cassidy Espenscheid (breakaway) and Sidni Ferguson (barrel racing) also finished in the top five.

For the season, Kady Locke is third in the barrel racing standings, Brylee Smith is fifth in barrels and eighth in breakaway and Espenscheid is seventh in breakaway.

“It’s hard because this is such a tough region,” Jhett Johnson said. “If you have one bad weekend like we had two weeks ago you drop. We’re third but we can definitely make up that gap, we just need the girls to stay strong.

“It’s easier to keep winning than it is to start winning, and last week we started winning.”

CRMR standings

Men

TEAM: University of Wyoming 6,635 points Casper College 4,705 Laramie County Community College 3,080 Gillette College 2,250 Sheridan College 1,540 Central Wyoming College 1,400 Otero Junior College 1,020 Chadron State College 935 Eastern Wyoming College 810 Lamar Community College 580 Colorado State University 125 Northeastern Junior College 30.

All-Around: Garrett Uptain, UW, 1,590 points Brice Patterson, UW, 1,570 Austin Hurlburt, UW, 870 Chadron Coffield, 780 Linkyn Petersek, CC, 700.

Bareback Bronc Riding: Brice Patterson, UW, 1,210 points Donny Proffit, UW, 1,165 Myles Carlson, CC, 600 Creede Guardamondo, OJC, 510 Ethan Mazurenko, CC, 330.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Garrett Uptain, UW, 1,130 points Quinten Taylor, CC, 905 Sage Miller, LCCC, 590 Garrett Long, LCCC, 465 Jaxson Mirabal, UW, 350.

Bull Riding: Stefan Tonita, LCCC, 490 points Garrett Uptain, UW, 460 Coby Johnson, SC, 350 Wyatt Phelps, SC, 350 Brodie Bates, CC, 300.

Steer Wrestling: Austin Hurlburt, UW, 480 points Teigen Marchant, CSC, 455 Bernard Girard, LCCC, 370 Cameron Jensen, UW, 360 Brice Patterson, UW, 360.

Tie-Down Roping: Linkyn Perersek, CC, 460 points Chadron Coffield, UW, 430 Myles Kenzy, GC, 380 Trae Smith, CC, 340 Austin Hurlburt, UW, 320 Chance Derner, LCCC, 320.

Team Roping (header): Kellan Johnson, CC, 790 points Bodie Mattson, GC, 355 Nevada Berquist, CC, 330 Kolby Bradley, CC, 325 Jhett Alapai, CC, 295.

Team Roping (heeler): Carson Johnson, CC, 790 points Braden Brost, CC, 390 Trae Smith CC, 355 Coy Johnson, GC, 325 Olivia Lay, CC, 295.

Women

TEAM: University of Wyoming 2,245 points Gillette College 1,995 Casper College 1,745 Eastern Wyoming College 1,558 Laramie County Community College 1,296 Northeastern Junior College 1,172.5 Chadron State College 445 Sheridan College 395 Colorado State University 255 Lamar Community College 240 Central Wyoming College 95.

All-Around: Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 1,503 points Emily Knust, GC, 880 Wacey Day, NJC, 660 Kelsey Lensegrav, UW, 620 Brylee Smith, CC, 450.

Barrel Racing: Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 730 points Ellie Bard, GC, 645 Kady Locke, CC, 490 Halle Hladky, UW, 295 Brylee Smith, CC, 240 Kristen VanderVoort, SC, 240.

Breakaway Roping: Emily Knust, GC, 460 points Payton Feyder, LCCC, 303 Wacey Day, NJC, 290 Tayle Brink, CSC, 255 Hailey Hardeman, UW, 255.

Goat Tying: Karissa Rayhill, EWC, 750 points Riata Day, UW, 595 Taylour Latham, UW, 510 Faith Hoffman, UW, 425 Emily Knust, GC, 420.

