Casper College's David Walker has big goals for his basketball future

“Getting to the basket is so easy for him,” Stewart said. “In our region he’s as big as some guys that play the forward position and he’s just stronger than everyone that guards him. There’s not one person that can stay in front of him without touching him.

“I can see him doing that at the next level. His body control is not something that you see at the junior college level and sometimes not even at the Division I level. With how he can contort his body in the air that’s more of a pro-type of thing.”

Walker is far from a finished product, though. He’s had games where finishes with just one or two rebounds and he’s still learning how to be an effective defender and a more-efficient practice player. Gutting also knows the strides Walker has made in those areas since arriving on campus.

“I think the thing that’s impressed me the most about David is that he’s come a long way from where he was as far as his day-to-day habits,” he said. “He just needs to get better in other aspects of the game. The good thing is that David knows it now and he has really tried to make a conscious effort to make those changes.”