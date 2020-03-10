You are the owner of this article.
Casper College's David Walker, Jalen Harris earn All-Region IX honors
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper boys basketball

Casper College's David Walker drives to the basket in the T-Birds' game against Gillette College on Feb. 19 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper College sophomore guards David Walker and Jalen Harris have both earned first-team All-Region IX selections.

The 6-foot-4 Walker averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 44.6 percent from the 3-point line for the Thunderbirds, whose season ended with a 112-108 loss to Western Nebraska Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. Walker, who also was named to the all-tournament team, scored a career-high 47 points in the loss.

Harris, a 6-1 point guard, averaged 16.2 points and a team-leading 4.9 assists per game.

Western Wyoming Community College's Manel Ayol was named the Region IX Player of the Year.

David Walker

Walker
Jalen Harris

Harris
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

