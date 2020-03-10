Casper College's David Walker, Jalen Harris earn All-Region IX honors

Casper College sophomore guards David Walker and Jalen Harris have both earned first-team All-Region IX selections.
You have free articles remaining.
The 6-foot-4 Walker averaged 22.4 points per game and shot 44.6 percent from the 3-point line for the Thunderbirds, whose season ended with a 112-108 loss to Western Nebraska Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. Walker, who also was named to the all-tournament team, scored a career-high 47 points in the loss.
Harris, a 6-1 point guard, averaged 16.2 points and a team-leading 4.9 assists per game.
Western Wyoming Community College's Manel Ayol was named the Region IX Player of the Year.