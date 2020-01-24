Casper College's Isaiah Banks brings energy, leadership to T-Birds

“All of these freshmen are experiencing something new,” Gutting said. “And having a guy like Isaiah to help them out when things are uncomfortable for them is really beneficial for the coaching staff. It really helps having someone who kind of knows the lay of the land.”

One final time

Banks is one of five players on this year’s team who were part of last year’s run to the NJCAA Division I Championships. With 10 regular-season games remaining in his Casper College career, Banks wants to make the best of his last go-round wearing a T-Birds jersey.

“It never even crossed my mind that I would be here three years, but here I am,” he smiled. “Now I’m just trying to concentrate on basketball so we can win another banner for the city. It was a great feeling last year, but I want to experience it on the court this year.”

It’s been three years in the making, but Gutting believes Banks is proving this year that his journey was one worth taking.

“Isaiah just has a constant energy and he has an ability to uplift everybody around him,” he said. “I think it took him awhile to figure out when is the time to have fun and when is the time to get down to work.

“But this year his balance with that has been incredible. He is figuring out what he can bring to the table every game. It’s been a real blessing to have him.”

