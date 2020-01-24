Casper College's Isaiah Banks brings energy, leadership to T-Birds

With less than 6 minutes remaining in Wednesday’s game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, Casper College sophomore Manny N’Tula raised up for a 3-pointer in front of the T-Birds’ bench. As soon as the ball left N’Tula’s right hand teammate Isaiah Banks got out of his seat, turned to the fans behind the bench, raised both arms to signify a 3-pointer and started yapping to no one in particular.
The shot, like most the T-Birds attempted in the second half against Eastern Wyoming College, passed effortlessly through the net. The basket extended Casper College’s lead to 74-37 in a game it eventually won 82-53. Banks bounced up and down before turning back to face the court, a wide smile etched across his face.
It’s what Casper College fans, players and coaches have come to expect from the third-year sophomore from Las Vegas.
“Ice is an energy starter,” sophomore forward Tavion Robinson said. “He’s the most energetic guy I’ve ever played with, for sure.”
Sophomore point guard Jalen Harris agreed.
“Ice is extremely energetic,” he said at a recent practice as Banks walked past, nodding his head. “So when he brings the energy it’s really contagious throughout the whole program. When he’s around you know you have to raise to his level.
“Ice is Ice.”
The 6-foot-3 Banks brings more to the T-Birds than just energy, however. He had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals in Wednesday’s win, one game after scoring a season-high 23 points in a loss to No. 12 Western Wyoming Community College.
For the good of the team
Banks came to Casper College after earning all-league honors at Centennial High School in Las Vegas. During the 2017-18 season he started 14 games and averaged 7.3 points per game for a T-Birds squad that finished 22-10.
He was in line for more playing time last year, but then-head coach Dan Russell and first-year assistant Shaun Gutting found themselves with an abundance of backcourt options. Russell called Banks into his office where Russell and Gutting wanted to know if he would be willing to redshirt.
“Coach Russell came to me with the proposal last year and I thought it was a good opportunity,” Banks admitted.
According to Gutting, who took over the program after Russell accepted an assistant coaching position at Montana State, Banks’s willingness to redshirt was a testament to his character.
“It speaks volumes to the type of person he is because he would have played last year,” Gutting said. “It was a hard process to figure that out, but our meeting with Isaiah went really well because he understood where we were coming from. He understood what was best for the program and he understood what was best for him in the long run because he would probably be able to play more significant minutes this year.”
Just like that, Banks’s role went from being a possible starter to that of a practice player and bench leader.
“It was tough at times,” Banks admitted, “but my teammates and the coaches all made me feel like I was a big part of the team.”
He was, pushing Harris and starting guards Isaac Bonton and Amin Adamu every day in practice.
“Ice helped me a lot, especially last year,” Harris said. “Having to go up against a really competitive and skilled guard like that day in and day out in practice you can only get better. Iron sharpens iron.”
The play of those three guards was instrumental in the T-Birds’ success last season. Casper College went 32-3, finished No. 6 in the final NJCAA Top 25 regular-season rankings and won the Region IX championship for the first time since 1996. Bonton, who now plays at Washington State, was named the Region IX Co-Player of the Year and earned second-team junior college All-America honors. Aminu is now at Montana State after earning Region IX all-tournament honors.
“It was good to watch my guys play last year,” Banks said, “but now that I’m back on the court I just feel like I belong.”
More than just an energy guy
Banks might be most noticeable on the bench, but he also has earned praise for his play on the court and his presence in the locker room.
Banks is averaging 9.9 points per game entering Saturday’s game at Northwest College. But since the start of Region IX play earlier this month he is averaging 12.8 points on 54.5 percent shooting.
“Ice has always been known as an energy guy,” Harris said, “but this year he’s showing that he can be an offensive threat for us. Him improving his game is only going to help us get to that next level.”
Banks’s improved shooting and his ability to guard an opponent’s best perimeter player has allowed Gutting to employ a three-guard lineup at times with Banks, Harris and sophomore David Walker, who averages a team-best 22.8 points per game.
While some players, especially at the junior college level, might balk at having to wear so many hats, Banks has taken it all in stride.
“All my life in basketball it’s been easy for me to adjust to whatever the coach and my team needs me to do,” Banks said. “I’m capable of doing whatever they need without hesitation.”
That was evident Wednesday when he knocked down a 3-pointer, made two free throws and got loose for a fast-break layup in a span of 90 seconds as part of a 10-0 T-Birds’ run.
And in a basketball environment where players rarely stick around for two years, let alone three, Banks provides the T-Birds with a much-needed veteran presence.
“All of these freshmen are experiencing something new,” Gutting said. “And having a guy like Isaiah to help them out when things are uncomfortable for them is really beneficial for the coaching staff. It really helps having someone who kind of knows the lay of the land.”
One final time
Banks is one of five players on this year’s team who were part of last year’s run to the NJCAA Division I Championships. With 10 regular-season games remaining in his Casper College career, Banks wants to make the best of his last go-round wearing a T-Birds jersey.
“It never even crossed my mind that I would be here three years, but here I am,” he smiled. “Now I’m just trying to concentrate on basketball so we can win another banner for the city. It was a great feeling last year, but I want to experience it on the court this year.”
It’s been three years in the making, but Gutting believes Banks is proving this year that his journey was one worth taking.
“Isaiah just has a constant energy and he has an ability to uplift everybody around him,” he said. “I think it took him awhile to figure out when is the time to have fun and when is the time to get down to work.
“But this year his balance with that has been incredible. He is figuring out what he can bring to the table every game. It’s been a real blessing to have him.”
