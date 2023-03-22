The Casper College women's basketball team stumbled down the stretch and saw its season end with another first-round loss at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division Championships on Wednesday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Thunderbirds (30-4) were outscored 14-5 in the final 8 minutes and suffered a 76-67 defeat to Walters State Community College.

Julia Palomo scored at the rim to tie the game at 62-all before the Senators went on a 6-0 to take a 68-62 lead with 5:59 remaining. Baskets by Sandra Frau-Garcia and Palomo made it 68-66, but after that the T-Birds managed only a free throw from Frau-Garcia while the Senators had two baskets, including a 3-pointer, and were 3-of-4 at the free-throw line.

Casper College has now lost four consecutive first-round games at the NJCAA Championships.

Joslin Igo started an 11-0 run with a transition 3-pointer as the T-Birds built a 28-14 lead early in the second quarter. A triple from Clauduia Garrido and a basket inside from Flora Goed made it 33-21. Walters State then went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-30 before Palomo, who finished with a team-high 17 points, scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to give the T-Birds a 36-30 advantage. Casper College led 40-34 at the break.

Tyasia Reed knocked down a 3 to give Walters State its first lead of the game (45-44) since the opening minute. The T-Birds answered with a 6-0 run to retake the lead and took a 58-55 advantage into the final frame on a 15-footer from Garrido.

The Senators took over in the fourth quarter, though, outscoring the T-Birds 21-9. Walters State was 6-of-13 from the field in the final 10 minutes and 7-of-11 at the line. Casper College, meanwhile, was 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from the line.

The T-Birds finished 31-of-60 (51.7%) from the field, but were outscored 30-9 on 3-pointers and 14-2 at the free-throw line. Casper College was whistled for 17 fouls while Walters State was called for just six.

Goed had 12 points in her final game as a T-Bird and Frau-Garcia, the sophomore point guard, finished with seven points, nine rebounds and nine steals. Freshman Logann Alvar scored all eight of her points in the first quarter.

Kailyn Farrell led the Senators with 25 points while Reed added 21 thanks to a 5-for-12 performance behind the arc. Maiya Reed was 3-for-3 from deep and finished with 13 points.