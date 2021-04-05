Casper College soccer begins Region IX play at Northwest College on Wednesday

After a successful opening weekend the Casper College soccer teams will look to keep the momentum going when they open Region IX play Wednesday at Northwest College in Powell.

The Casper College men's team traveled to Kansas and came home with a 2-1 victory over Pratt Community College and a 3-0 shutout of Hesston College. Five different players -- Alexis Lamontagne, Keita Chocho, Danny Diaz, Jesper Van Halderen and Gabe Gonzalez -- scored goals for the T-Birds, with Victor Hugo picking up two assists.

The Casper College women's team opened the season with a 1-0 shutout of the College of Southern Nevada, with Karla Gaytan (Worland) finishing with a clean sheet in goal. The T-Birds came up on the short end of a 1-0 score the next day when Snow College scored the game's only goal of the game in overtime.

Wednesday's matches will be the first of the season for the Trappers.

