Casper College soccer games against Colorado Northwestern CC are canceled

The Casper College soccer team were hoping to get back on the winning track Tuesday against Colorado Northwestern Community College at Murane Field, but those games have been canceled.

The 20th-ranked Thunderbirds' men's team (11-3-1) was unbeaten in 12 games (11-0-1) until dropping a 2-1 decision at Laramie County Community College on Sept. 24. The T-Birds then suffered their first shutout of the season when they lost 2-0 at home to No. 10 Western Texas College on Friday.

The game against Colorado Northwestern was supposed to be the first of three home games to end the regular season for Casper College, which hosts Northwest College on Saturday before taking on Central Wyoming College on Oct. 15.

Jesper Van Halderen leads the T-Birds' offensive attack with 12 goals and seven assists. The sophomore forward from The Netherlands is fourth in the NJCAA in goals scored and in points with 31. Freshman forward Cole Venable (Worland) has five goals on the season and is tied with Van Halderen with seven assists. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) is 8-2-1 with four shutouts and a 1.36 goals against average.

The cancellation of the game for the Casper College women (7-4-0) was the third cancellation of the season for the T-Birds.