Casper College soccer hosts Laramie County CC in Region IX action

The Casper College soccer teams will look to get back on the winning track when they host Laramie County Community College on Saturday to continue Region IX play.

The T-Birds' men's team (3-3-1, 0-1-0 Region IX) is coming off back-to-back 1-0 road defeats to No. 6 Western Texas College and Northeastern Junior College.

Sophomore Jack Pascoe leads the T-Birds with four goals on the season and sophomore Danny Diaz has a team-best three assists.

The T-Birds will be taking on the 11th-ranked Golden Eagles (4-1-0, 1-0-0) who have won three games in a row.

The women's team (3-3-0, 0-1-0 Region IX) opened Region IX play with a 2-1 loss at Northeastern JC on Wednesday.

Alyssa Seaich leads the T-Birds with three goals on the season while Paige Mayer has netted two. Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain has a 1.45 goals against average and is No. 3 in the NJCAA with 35 saves.

LCCC (5-0-1, 1-0-0) enters the game ranked No. 7 in the nation.

