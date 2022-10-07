Casper College soccer teams begin final regular-season stretch

The Casper College soccer teams have had some time to get ready for the final stretch of the Region IX regular season. After longer-than-expected delays, both Thunderbirds' teams return to the pitch Saturday when they host Northwest College at Murane Field.

The 20th-ranked men's team (11-3-1, 4-1-1 Region IX) hasn't played since a 2-0 loss to No. 12 Western Texas College on Sept. 30. The wait has been even longer for the women's team (7-4-1, 4-1-1), which last played Sept. 24 -- a 3-1 loss at Laramie County Community College.

Jesper Van Halderen leads the men's team and is sixth in the NJCAA with 12 goals. He is also sixth in the nation with 31 points and is tied with teammate Cole Venable (Worland) for 11th in the nation with seven assists.

Alyssa Seaich leads the women's team with five goals, while Emma Goetz has four.

The women's team hosts Western Wyoming Community College on Friday before both Casper College teams finish the regular season against Central Wyoming College next Saturday.