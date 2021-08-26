 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College soccer teams brace for busy weekend at Murane Field
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams brace for busy weekend at Murane Field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College soccer teams continue their season-opening homestand this weekend with both the men's and women's teams hosting games Friday and Saturday at Murane Field.

Both teams will face Northeast Community College on Friday, with the women's team hosting Black Hills State and the men's team hosting South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday.

The No. 16 men's team (1-1-0) is looking to rebound from a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Iowa Lakes Community College this past Saturday in which the T-Birds allowed three second-half goals.

The 19th-ranked women's team defeated Iowa Lakes CC 3-0 behind two goals from freshman Paige Mayer and a seven-save shutout by freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain.

Paige Mayer headshot

Mayer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News