Casper College soccer teams defeat Colorado Northwestern CC

The Casper College men's soccer team won its third consecutive game Sunday, defeating Colorado Northwestern Community College 4-1 in Price, Utah.

The Thunderbirds (3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute thanks to an own-goal by Colorado Northwestern CC. Goals by Yuto Hatayama and Louis Simon made it 3-0 at the half and Isa Bramble capped the T-Birds' scoring in the 55th minute. Colorado Northwestern CC avoided the shutout with a goal in the 75th minute off a free kick.

Freshman goalkeeper Talon Luckie (Laramie) got the win, stopping both shots he faced in the first half. Mads Huegel made one save in the second half.

Casper College had a 16-4 shots-on-goal advantage.

Earlier in the day, the Casper College women's team evened its record at 2-2 with a 5-0 shutout of Colorado Northwestern CC.

Freshman Kylie Strange (Green River) got things started for the T-Birds with a goal in the 20th minute and assisted on Reagan Peterson's goal at the 37-minute mark for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Alyssa Seaich, Camryn Harris and Cesia Swain added second-half goals. Kamry Kap started the game between the pipes, making one save before giving way to freshman keeper Hannah Trumbull. The Natrona County graduate, making her collegiate debut, finished with four saves.