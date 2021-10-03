 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College soccer teams extends winning streaks
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams extends winning streaks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's soccer team won its seventh consecutive game Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Northwest College in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (10-3, 7-1 Region IX) built a 3-0 lead on first-half goals from Paige Mayer and Grace Conner and Sydney Hiatt's goal in the 56th minute. Mayer scored the T-Birds' final goal in the 71st minute off an assist from Sophia Henely. Rebecca Swain got the win in goal for the T-Birds.

Peyton Roswadovski (Thunder Basin) scored the final goal for the Trappers.

The men's team earned its fourth win in a row with a 4-1 victory over Northwest College.

David Viscosi and Jack Pascoe gave the T-Birds (8-4-1, 5-2 Region IX) a 2-0 lead at the half, and Daniel Diaz (Natrona County) and Diego Aires added second-half goals.

Konnor Macy (Worland) got the win in goal.

Paige Mayer headshot

Mayer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News