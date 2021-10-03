Casper College soccer teams extends winning streaks

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's soccer team won its seventh consecutive game Saturday with a 4-2 victory over Northwest College in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (10-3, 7-1 Region IX) built a 3-0 lead on first-half goals from Paige Mayer and Grace Conner and Sydney Hiatt's goal in the 56th minute. Mayer scored the T-Birds' final goal in the 71st minute off an assist from Sophia Henely. Rebecca Swain got the win in goal for the T-Birds.

Peyton Roswadovski (Thunder Basin) scored the final goal for the Trappers.

The men's team earned its fourth win in a row with a 4-1 victory over Northwest College.

David Viscosi and Jack Pascoe gave the T-Birds (8-4-1, 5-2 Region IX) a 2-0 lead at the half, and Daniel Diaz (Natrona County) and Diego Aires added second-half goals.

Konnor Macy (Worland) got the win in goal.

