Casper College soccer teams find success, disappointment in opening matches

The Casper College soccer teams opened the season to mixed reviews Thursday against Utah State Eastern, with the women’s team losing 2-0 and the men’s team holding on for a 3-2 victory.

“I saw some good things out there, but I also saw some things we have to work on,” Casper College men’s head coach Ben McArthur said. “We were definitely better in the first 44 minutes and 49 seconds than we were the rest of the game.”

The No. 16 Thunderbirds took a 3-0 lead on a Danny Diaz blast from just outside the box with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Unfortunately, that was all the time the Eagles needed to push the ball down the field past a flat-footed Casper College defense and send a shot past goalkeeper Konnor Macy.

“We can’t fall asleep like that,” McArthur said.

The T-Birds were definitely the dominant team to that point despite playing without leading returning scorer Jesper Van Halderen (out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury) and All-America defender Victory Hugo (out for the season with an ACL injury).