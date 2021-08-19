Casper College soccer teams find success, disappointment in opening matches

The Casper College soccer teams opened the season to mixed reviews Thursday against Utah State Eastern, with the women’s team losing 2-0 and the men’s team holding on for a 3-2 victory.
“I saw some good things out there, but I also saw some things we have to work on,” Casper College men’s head coach Ben McArthur said. “We were definitely better in the first 44 minutes and 49 seconds than we were the rest of the game.”
The No. 16 Thunderbirds took a 3-0 lead on a Danny Diaz blast from just outside the box with just 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Unfortunately, that was all the time the Eagles needed to push the ball down the field past a flat-footed Casper College defense and send a shot past goalkeeper Konnor Macy.
“We can’t fall asleep like that,” McArthur said.
The T-Birds were definitely the dominant team to that point despite playing without leading returning scorer Jesper Van Halderen (out 4-6 weeks with a knee injury) and All-America defender Victory Hugo (out for the season with an ACL injury).
Freshman forward D’Andre Williams nearly scored his first collegiate goal at the 7-minute mark but the line drive hit off the crossbar. Eight minutes later, Williams found the back of the net with a free kick around the Utah State Eastern wall.
Sophomore Jack Pascoe doubled the lead in the 33rd minute with a chip-in goal off an assist from Diaz.
The T-Birds outshot the Eagles 15-5 in the first half, including a 5-2 advantage on shots on goal.
Buoyed by their last-second goal, the visitors turned up the pressure after halftime and began to find space behind the Casper College defense. The Eagles cut the lead to 3-2 at the 58-minute mark when Seth Christensen scored off a crossing pass from Tyson Bailey.
“It’s the first game so we still have to figure some things out,” McArthur said. “But we scored some really great goals and we opened the season with a win, so I can’t be too disappointed.”
***
The earlier game at Murane Field saw the 19th-ranked Casper College women control possession for most of the game, but two early goals by Utah State Eastern’s Gracie Sorenson proved to be the difference.
“I think we were the better team today,” Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said, “but we made a couple mistakes and they took advantage of them.”
Leading returning scorer Sydney Hiatt went down with a leg injury midway through the first half, but freshmen forwards Paige Mayer and Grace Conner stepped up to create numerous scoring chances for the T-Birds.