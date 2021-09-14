Casper College soccer teams get ready for games at Western Nebraska CC

The Casper College soccer teams continue Region IX play Wednesday when the Thunderbirds travel to Scottsbluff to take on Western Nebraska Community College.

The T-Birds' women's team (4-3-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) is coming off a 1-0 shutout of No. 7 Laramie County Community College in which Grace Conner netted the game-winner off an assist from Danielle Greminger in the 72nd minute and freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain made seven saves.

Freshman Alyssa Seaich leads the T-Birds with three goals while Greminger has a team-best three assists.

The men's team (3-4-1, 0-2-0 Region IX) fell out of the Top 20 for the first time this season with a 4-1 home loss to No. 10 Laramie County CC. All four of Casper College's losses this season have come to teams ranked in the top 20 -- No. 4 Iowa Lakes CC, No. 5 Western Texas College, No. 18 Northeastern Junior College and LCCC.

Jack Pascoe continues to lead the team in scoring with four goals; Danny Diaz (Natrona County) has three assists.

