CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams go undefeated in weekend trip to Colorado

The Casper College soccer teams were a combined 3-0 over the weekend in Colorado.

The No. 19 women's team (5-3) opened with a 2-1 victory against Northeastern Junior College in Sterling and finished with a 2-0 shutout of Lamar Community College on Saturday. The 13th-ranked men's team (7-1) defeated Lamar CC 7-1 on Saturday.

On Friday, Emma Goetz and Alyssa Seaich netted goals late in the first half to rally the T-Birds past the Cougars. The duo struck again Saturday, with Seaich getting the game-winner off an assist from Goetz in the 87th minute and Goetz adding an insurance goal two minutes later with Seaich getting the assist.

The men's team won its seventh in a row with Lewis Gordon scoring twice and five other T-Birds also finding the back of the net. Jesper Van Halderen got things started with his team-leading seventh goal of the season and freshman Cole Venable (Worland) capped the scoring with his fourth. Freshman Hayden Hollinger (Kelly Walsh) netted his first career goal for the T-Birds.

The men's team plays at Northwest College on Tuesday; the women's team returns to action Friday when the T-Birds host Otero Junior College.

Alyssa Seaich headshot

Seaich
