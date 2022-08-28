Casper College soccer teams have mixed results at Snow College

Ewan Gordon scored off a rebound with 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime to lift the Casper College men's soccer team to a 3-2 victory over No. 12 Snow College on Saturday in Ephraim, Utah.

The Thunderbirds (2-1) also got goals from Cole Venable (Worland) and Jayden Chudeu to win their second in a row after dropping their season opener. Venable tied the game at 1-all in the 15th minute, with Jesper Van Halderen and Jules Foll credited with the dual assist. Chudeu's goal in the 24th minute off a dual assist from Venable and Riki Soto gave the T-Birds a 2-1 lead before the Badgers tied the game in the 58th minute.