CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams head to Colorado to take on Northeastern JC

The Casper College soccer teams head to Colorado this weekend to face Northeastern Junior College and Lamar Community College for a couple of Region IX contests.

The 13th-ranked Thunderbirds' men's team (6-1, 2-0) has won six consecutive games since opening the season with a 2-1 loss at Arizona Western. The No. 19 women's team (3-3, 0-1) is looking to rebound after a 3-2 loss to Western Nebraska Community College on Monday.

Sophomore Jesper Van Halderen leads the men's team with six goals, including two in the T-Birds' 4-2 victory over Western Nebraska on Monday. Freshman Cole Venable (Worland) has three goals and a team-leading five assists and Jayden Chudeu has netted two goals. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) is 5-1 on the season with two shutouts.

For the women's team, Grace Conner leads the way with three goals while Sydney Hiatt, Apassara Cella and Alyssa Seaich have each scored two.

