Casper College soccer teams head to Colorado to take on Trinidad State
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams head to Colorado to take on Trinidad State

{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College soccer teams return to action Friday when they face Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.

The Casper College men's team (4-1-0, 2-1-0 Region IX) hasn't played since a 1-0 shutout of Northeastern Junior College on April 14 that vaulted the T-Birds into No. 18 in the latest NJCAA Top 25 rankings. Jesper Van Halderen and Kevin Tauzia have two goals apiece for the T-Birds, with seven other players having found the back of the net once.

The women's team (2-2-2, 1-1-2 Region IX) is coming off back-to-back ties and is seeking its first victory since opening conference play with a 6-0 shutout of Northwest College.

Freshman Sydney Hiatt has four goals to lead the T-Birds, with Sophia Henely adding two. Sophomore Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) has a team-leading two assists and goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) has three shutouts on the season.

