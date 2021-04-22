Casper College soccer teams head to Colorado to take on Trinidad State

The Casper College soccer teams return to action Friday when they face Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.
The Casper College men's team (4-1-0, 2-1-0 Region IX) hasn't played since a 1-0 shutout of Northeastern Junior College on April 14 that vaulted the T-Birds into No. 18 in the latest NJCAA Top 25 rankings. Jesper Van Halderen and Kevin Tauzia have two goals apiece for the T-Birds, with seven other players having found the back of the net once.
The women's team (2-2-2, 1-1-2 Region IX) is coming off back-to-back ties and is seeking its first victory since opening conference play with a 6-0 shutout of Northwest College.
Freshman Sydney Hiatt has four goals to lead the T-Birds, with Sophia Henely adding two. Sophomore Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) has a team-leading two assists and goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) has three shutouts on the season.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
