Casper College soccer teams head to Powell to take on Northwest College

The Casper College soccer teams will put their winning streaks on the line Saturday when they take on Northwest College in Powell.
The Casper College women's team (9-3-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) has won six consecutive matches and is currently ranked No. 20 in the nation. The T-Birds, who are coming off a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, have five shutouts in their past six games. Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain has allowed just nine goals on the season (0.97 goals against average) and has a save percentage of .855.
The men's team (7-4-1, 4-2-0 Region IX) has won three consecutive games, with its most recent victory being a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.