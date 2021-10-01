Casper College soccer teams head to Powell to take on Northwest College

The Casper College soccer teams will put their winning streaks on the line Saturday when they take on Northwest College in Powell.

The Casper College women's team (9-3-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) has won six consecutive matches and is currently ranked No. 20 in the nation. The T-Birds, who are coming off a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, have five shutouts in their past six games. Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain has allowed just nine goals on the season (0.97 goals against average) and has a save percentage of .855.