Casper College soccer teams host Region IX first-round games Saturday

The Casper College soccer teams will look to keep their seasons alive Saturday when they host first-round games of the Region IX tournament at Murane Field. The Thunderbirds women's team takes on Trinidad State College at 11 a.m. with the 16th-ranked men's team facing Northwest College at 1:30 p.m.

The defending Region IX champion women's team (9-4-1, 6-1-1 Region IX) has won two in a row and is 6-1-1 in its last eight. That includes a 6-1 victory over Trinidad State on Sept. 17.

Alyssa Seaich leads the T-Birds with five goals while Emma Goetz has netted four and Grace Conner and Cesia Swain three apiece.

The T-Birds men's team (13-3-1, 6-1-1) is 2-0 against Northwest this season, winning 5-2 on Sept. 13 in Powell and 7-1 two weeks ago in Casper.

Sophomore Jesper Van Halderen leads the team with 13 goals and 10 assists, while freshman Cole Venable (Worland) has seven goals and six assists and Lewis Gordon has six goals. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) is 10-2-1 on the season with five shutouts.