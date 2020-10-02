 Skip to main content
Casper College soccer teams host scrimmages on Saturday
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams host scrimmages on Saturday

The Casper College men's and women's soccer teams begin their inaugural seasons Saturday when they play two scrimmage games at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

The Thunderbirds' women's team, under the direction of head coach Ammon Bennett, will take on Central Wyoming College at 9 a.m. and Colorado Northwestern Community College at 3 p.m.

Men's head coach Ben McArthur leads the T-Birds against CWC at 10:30 a.m. and Colorado NW CC at 4:30 p.m.

Casper College was scheduled to begin its season in August before the National Junior College Athletics Association made the decision to cancel all junior college activities until after the first of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The T-Birds are scheduled to open their regular season April 7 with home games against Northwest College.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

