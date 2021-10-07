Casper College soccer teams hosts Western Nebraska in Region IX matches

The Casper College soccer teams will look to keep their winning streaks alive when they host Western Nebraska Community College on Friday at Murane Field.

The 19th-ranked women's team has won seven consecutive matches after opening Region IX play with a 2-1 loss at Northeastern Junior College. Since that loss the T-Birds (10-3-0, 7-1-0 Region IX) have won their last three road games, including a 4-0 shutout of Western Nebraska on Sept. 15.

Five of the T-Birds' victories have come via shutout, with freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain logging the majority of the minutes between the pipes. Swain has a 0.90 goals against average and her save percentage of .864 is the No. 11 mark in the NJCAA.

Freshmen Paige Mayer and Grace Conner lead the team with five goals apiece, while classmate Alyssa Seaich has four and sophomore Danielle Greminger has three goals and a team-best five assists.

The men's team (8-4-1, 5-2-0 Region IX) has won four in a row. The T-Birds' last loss was a 1-0 defeat at Western Nebraska.

Sophomore Jack Pascoe has five goals to lead a balanced attach in which 11 different players have found the back of the net. Sophomore Daniel Diaz (Natrona County) has a team-leading five assists while sophomore goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) has two shutouts and has allowed just three goals during the winning streak.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.