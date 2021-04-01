Casper College soccer teams kick off inaugural seasons on the road Friday

A season that was supposed to begin last August will finally kick off Friday for the first Casper College soccer teams. Both the men’s and women’s teams will open on the road, with the women heading west to face the College of Southern Nevada and the men traveling east to take on Pratt (Kansas) Community College.

The Thunderbirds were able to play a couple scrimmages earlier this spring, but last month’s record-setting snowstorm forced the T-Birds to spend most of their practice time indoors instead of on the pitch.

“Obviously, we had limited time outside,” said Casper College women’s coach Ammon Bennett. “And even though we scored six goals and didn’t give up any in our two scrimmages (against Central Wyoming and Northwest College), I would like to see us be more organized this weekend that we were in our scrimmages.”

Following Friday’s game, the T-Birds will play Snow College on Saturday in Henderson, Nevada.

Heading into the weekend, Bennett believes the strength of his team right now is on the offensive side of the field.