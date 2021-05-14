Casper College soccer teams look to keep successful seasons going

With their inaugural regular seasons in the books, the Casper College men's and women's soccer teams are now set to host their first postseason games at Murane Field when the Region IX tournament kicks off Saturday.

The 18th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (7-2-4) takes a nine-game unbeaten streak into its game against Western Wyoming Community College, while the No. 8 T-Birds' men's team (10-1-0) is riding an eight-game winning streak as it gets set to take on Central Wyoming College.

The men's team has its sights set on hosting additional games at Murane. The T-Birds won the Region IX regular-season championship and would host the semifinals and championship game if they defeat Central Wyoming. The T-Birds shut out the Rustlers 4-0 on April 30 on the strength of two goals from Jesper van Halderen and one each from Keita Chochi and Jack Pascoe.

Van Halderen, who had the game-winner in a 2-1 win against Northwest College on Tuesday, leads the T-Birds with eight goals on the season. The freshman from the Netherlands has received plenty of help from his teammates, though, as 13 different players have found the back of the net for the T-Birds, who are tied for ninth in the nation with 35 goals.