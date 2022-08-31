Casper College soccer teams open Region IX season at Central Wyoming

The Casper College soccer teams put their top-25 rankings on the line Thursday when they open the Region IX season against Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The T-Birds' No. 12 men's team (4-1) has rebounded from a season-opening loss at Arizona Western to win four in a row.

Sophomore Jesper Van Halderen and freshman Cole Venable (Worland) lead the team with three goals and three assists apiece. In addition, 13 different players have either scored goals or assisted on goals for Casper College.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) is 3-1 between the pipes, including a clean sheet in the T-Birds' 1-0 shutout of No. 17 Utah State Eastern on Monday. Freshman keeper Talon Luckie (Laramie) is 1-0.

Central Wyoming is 1-3 on the season.

For the 19th-ranked women's team (3-2), sophomores Alyssa Seaich, Grace Conner and Sydney Hiatt have each scored two goals, with eight other T-Birds also finding the back of the net.

The defending Region IX champs face a CWC team that is 2-1-1 on the season.

Both Casper College teams open their home season Monday against Western Nebraska Community College at Murane Field.