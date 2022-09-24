Casper College soccer teams post shutouts to win at Western Nebraska

The Casper College soccer teams earned a pair of hard-fought victories Friday at Western Nebraska Community College. The women's team (7-3) won 1-0 in overtime while the men's team (11-1-1) got a late goal for a 1-0 victory.

Alyssa Seaich scored in the extra session off an assist from Cesia Swain to lift the Thunderbirds to their fourth consecutive victory and avenge a 3-2 loss to Western Nebraska earlier this month.

In the men's game, Kota Yamanashi found the back of the net in the 72nd minute off an assist from Jesper Van Halderen to extend the 11th-ranked T-Birds' unbeaten streak to 12 games. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) stopped both shots he faced to post his third clean sheet of the season.

Both Casper College teams were scheduled to play at Laramie County Community College on Saturday.