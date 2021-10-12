Casper College soccer teams scheduled to host Northwest College on Wednesday

Weather permitting, the Casper College soccer teams will host Northwest College on Wednesday to close the regular season. However, with the first snowstorm of the season blanketing the state late Monday night and continuing Tuesday, those games are in doubt.

The 19th-ranked Thunderbirds' women's team (10-4-1, 7-1-1 Region IX) currently hold the top spot in the region and would host the Region IX Championships with a victory.

The T-Birds had their eight-game unbeaten streak ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss to No. 11 Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.

The men's team (9-5-1, 6-2-0 Region IX) had won five consecutive games before a 2-0 shutout loss to No. 6 Laramie County CC on Saturday.

