Casper College soccer teams shut out Central Wyoming College

The Casper College soccer teams completed a 4-0 weekend with back-to-back shutouts of Central Wyoming College on Sunday at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

With its 4-0 victory, the 15th-ranked men's team (8-1-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) clinched the No. 1 seed for the Region IX tournament later this month. The T-Birds will host the No. 8 seed on May 15, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. Following the quarterfinal games, the highest remaining seed will host the semifinals and the championship game.

"Obviously, I don't know who we play yet," Casper College head coach Ben McArthur said, "but I like our chances."

Keita Chochi opened the scoring for the T-Birds in the opening minutes and Jack Pascoe made it 2-0 after securing the ball in the box following a corner kick.

"There was kind of a scrum in front of the net, and Jack was there to slam it in," McArthur said.

The T-Birds added two goals in the second half. The first came on a penalty kick from Jesper van Halderen after he was taken down in the box. Van Halderen later notched his team-leading seventh goal of the season to cap the scoring.

Worland freshman Konnor Macy posted his third shutout of the season.