 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College soccer teams shut out Central Wyoming College
0 comments
top story
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams shut out Central Wyoming College

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College soccer teams completed a 4-0 weekend with back-to-back shutouts of Central Wyoming College on Sunday at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

With its 4-0 victory, the 15th-ranked men's team (8-1-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) clinched the No. 1 seed for the Region IX tournament later this month. The T-Birds will host the No. 8 seed on May 15, with the winner advancing to the semifinals. Following the quarterfinal games, the highest remaining seed will host the semifinals and the championship game.

"Obviously, I don't know who we play yet," Casper College head coach Ben McArthur said, "but I like our chances."

Keita Chochi opened the scoring for the T-Birds in the opening minutes and Jack Pascoe made it 2-0 after securing the ball in the box following a corner kick.

"There was kind of a scrum in front of the net, and Jack was there to slam it in," McArthur said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The T-Birds added two goals in the second half. The first came on a penalty kick from Jesper van Halderen after he was taken down in the box. Van Halderen later notched his team-leading seventh goal of the season to cap the scoring.

Worland freshman Konnor Macy posted his third shutout of the season.

"Our back line was tremendous," McArthur said. "(Freshman defender) Victor Hugo and Konnor Macy did a great job all game."

Casper College has won six consecutive games since opening Region IX play with a 3-2 loss at Northwest College on April 7. The T-Birds also improved to 3-0 at home, with only their game against Northwest College on May 11 remaining on the regular-season schedule.

The women's team got things started with a 3-0 victory over the Rustlers for their third consecutive shutout. The T-Birds (5-2-3, 3-1-3 Region IX) also extended their unbeaten streak to six games.

Freshman forward Ashley Sanchez (Kelly Walsh) gave the T-Birds a 1-0 lead with her first goal of the season off an assist from Sydney Hiatt. Abby Tapia made it 2-0 off an assist from Madeline Hernandez, who capped the scoring with an unassisted goal. Sophomore goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) had her third clean sheet in a row and her sixth shutout of the season.

Casper College returns to action Monday with non-conference games at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig, Colorado.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News