Casper College soccer teams split home season openers against Western Nebraska

The Casper College men's soccer team won its sixth consecutive game Monday with a 4-2 victory against Western Nebraska Community College in its home opener at Murane Field.

Sophomore Jesper Van Halderen gave the No. 13 Thunderbirds (6-1) a 2-0 advantage with goals in the 22nd and 26th minutes. Van Halderen leads the team with six goals on the season. Freshmen Cole Venable (Worland) and Hayden Hollinger (Kelly Walsh) assisted on Van Halderen's first goal.

After the Cougars tied the score with goals at the 65- and 70-minute marks, Lewis Gordon scored the game-winner for the T-Birds in the 77th minute. Jayden Chudeu added an insurance goal at the 86-minute mark off a dual-assist from Louis Simon and Venable.

Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) made four saves and improved to 5-1 on the season.

The T-Birds face Northeastern Junior College on Friday in Sterling, Colorado.

In the earlier game Monday, the Western Nebraska women's team handed Casper College a 4-2 defeat.

The 17th-ranked T-Birds (3-3) got goals from Apassara Cella and Grace Conner in the loss. They take on Northeastern JC on Friday.