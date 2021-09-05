Casper College soccer teams sweep College of Southern Nevada

The Casper College soccer teams capped a busy weekend with victories over College of Southern Nevada on Saturday in Cheyenne. The women's team overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a 2-1 victory while the men's team shut out CSN 2-0.

It was the second game of the day for the women's team (3-2-0), who lost 3-0 to No. 13 Butler Community College that morning. The game was scheduled for Friday night, but was called after 35 minutes because of poor weather conditions with the game tied at 0-0. When the two teams returned to the pitch Saturday, Butler CC built a 2-0 halftime lead and added a late goal for the final score.

Playing their second 90-minute game later that day, the T-Birds trailed 1-0 at the half. But Valeria Hernandez scored off a corner kick in the 80th minute and Alyssa Seaich netted the game-winner with less than 2 minutes to play.

The No. 20 men's team (3-1-1) got two goals from Jack Pascoe and a shutout from goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) in the win.

Pascoe scored in the 55th minute off an assist from Danny Diaz (Natrona County) and again in the 80th off an assist from Riki Soto. Pascoe now has a team-high four goals on the season.

The T-Birds play at No. 6 Western Texas College on Monday morning.

