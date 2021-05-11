 Skip to main content
Casper College soccer teams sweep Northwest College in regular-season finales
It wasn’t easy, but the Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams wrapped up their inaugural regular seasons in winning fashion Tuesday at Murane Field in Casper. The 18th-ranked women’s team got a last-second goal from Sophia Henelyto defeat Northwest College 3-2 in overtime while the No. 18 men’s team defeated the Trappers 2-1 on Jesper van Halderen’s second-half goal.

The women’s team (7-2-4, 5-1-4 Region IX), which moved into the Top 25 for the first time this season on Monday, struck first against the Trappers. But Northwest College answered with a goal from distance and added a second-half goal to grab a 2-1 lead. The T-Birds then got the equalizer before Henely knocked home the game-winner.

Casper College will host Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday in a Region IX play-in game. The T-Birds and Mustangs played to a 1-all draw back on April 16 in Rock Springs.

The men’s team (9-1-0, 7-1-0 Region IX) avenged its only loss of the season on the strength of goals from van Halderen and Kevin Tauzia off an assist from Keita Chochi. Freshman goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) picked up his eighth win of the season between the pipes.

The T-Birds, who had already clinched the top seed for the upcoming Region IX tournament, will host Central Wyoming College on Saturday in a play-in game. The T-Birds defeated the Rustlers 4-0 on April 30. If Casper College wins that it would host the Region IX semifinals and championship game next weekend.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

