Casper College soccer teams sweep visiting Trinidad State College

The Casper College soccer teams extended their unbeaten streaks Saturday against Trinidad State College at Murane Field in Casper.

The Thunderbirds' women's team (6-3) won its third game in a row with a 6-1 victory while the No. 11 men's team (10-1-1) remained unbeaten in its last 10 games with a 1-0 victory.

In the men's game, Jesper Van Halderen broke the scoreless tie with a penalty kick in the 81st minute. It was the 11th goal of the season for the sophomore forward. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) made two saves to earn the win between the pipes.

Valeria Hernandez scored her first two goals of the season in the earlier game. The T-Birds also got goals from Kaydn Hydar, Emma Goetz, Madelyn Souza and Tessa Hyde.

Both Casper College teams play at Western Nebraska Community College on Friday.