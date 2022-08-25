Casper College soccer teams take on top 25 Snow College on Saturday

The Casper College soccer teams will be looking for their second consecutive wins on Saturday when they face Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

The Thunderbirds men's team (1-1) earned its first victory of the season last Saturday with a 5-4 decision over the College of Southern Nevada. Jesper Van Halderen and Cole Venable (Worland) both netted two goals for the T-Birds while Brandon Gasper had the other goal. Goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) had four saves to earn his first college victory between the pipes.

Casper College will be facing a Snow College team (2-0) that was ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA preseason rankings and has defeated Laramie County Community College and Northwest College to open the 2022 campaign.

The No. 13 T-Birds women's team (1-1) shut out the College of Southern Nevada 6-0 last Saturday. Sydney Hiatt had two goals, with Sophia Henley, Emma Goetz, Grace Conner and Apassura Cello also finding the back of the net.

The No. 7 Snow College women's team (2-0) shut out Western Wyoming Community College 3-0 and Northwest College 12-0 to open the season.