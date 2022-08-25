 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams take on top 25 Snow College on Saturday

  • Updated
The Casper College soccer teams will be looking for their second consecutive wins on Saturday when they face Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

The Thunderbirds men's team (1-1) earned its first victory of the season last Saturday with a 5-4 decision over the College of Southern Nevada. Jesper Van Halderen and Cole Venable (Worland) both netted two goals for the T-Birds while Brandon Gasper had the other goal. Goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) had four saves to earn his first college victory between the pipes.

Casper College will be facing a Snow College team (2-0) that was ranked No. 12 in the NJCAA preseason rankings and has defeated Laramie County Community College and Northwest College to open the 2022 campaign.

The No. 13 T-Birds women's team (1-1) shut out the College of Southern Nevada 6-0 last Saturday. Sydney Hiatt had two goals, with Sophia Henley, Emma Goetz, Grace Conner and Apassura Cello also finding the back of the net.

The No. 7 Snow College women's team (2-0) shut out Western Wyoming Community College 3-0 and Northwest College 12-0 to open the season.

