Casper College soccer teams welcome return to normalcy in Year 2

Less than three months after their inaugural seasons ended in the Region IX Championships, the Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams are back on the field preparing for season No. 2. Last year’s initial fall season was pushed back to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Thunderbirds’ men’s coach Ben McArthur is relishing the return to normalcy.

“We are just really excited to be here in August,” McArthur said during practice Thursday. “All of the players are experiencing their first preseason. It’s a lot of work but we love it. As a coaching staff it allows us to lay out a really clean plan.

“We’re getting into a rhythm and that’s good for these guys to have that rhythm and that predictability.”

The men’s team is coming off a season that saw it rise to No. 8 in the National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25 before its season ended with a 3-0 loss to Otero Junior College in the Region IX semifinals on May 24. With the loss still fresh in his mind, as well as in his returning players’ minds, McArthur said that returning to the pitch has helped them move on.

The T-Birds return a number of starters, including second-team NJCAA All-America defender Victor Hugo, leading scorer Jesper Van Halderen and goalkeeper Konnor Macy.