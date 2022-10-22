 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE SOCCER

Casper College soccer teams win Region IX tournament openers

Casper College Men's Soccer

Casper College's Jesper Van Halderen runs down the pitch during the T-Birds' game against Western Texas College on Sept. 30 at Murane Field in Casper. Van Halderen had two goals Saturday in the T-Birds' 4-0 shutout of Northwest College in the first round of the Region IX tournament.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

The 16th-ranked Casper College men’s soccer team scored early and shut out Northwest College 4-0 in the first round of the Region IX tournament on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.

Sophomore Jesper Van Halderen scored in the opening minute and again in the 7th minute to key the victory. The goals were the 14th and 15th of the season for Van Halderen, who also added an assist.

Freshman Cole Venable (Worland) scored in the 50th minute off a dual-assist from Jules Foll and Van Halderen and Isa Yusah Bramble capped the scoring in the 80th minute. Freshman goalkeeper Caden Allaire (Kelly Walsh) saved the only shot he faced to post a clean sheet.

The Thunderbirds (14-3-1) host Laramie County Community College in the semifinals on Saturday.

Earlier, the Casper College women’s team (10-4-1) moved into the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Trinidad State.

Star-Tribune staff

