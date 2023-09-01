The Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams are taking some momentum into Saturday’s home matches against Western Nebraska Community College.

Both Thunderbirds’ teams bounced back from their first losses of the season with victories against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.

The 13th-ranked men’s team (4-1) got two goals from Yuto Hayayama and one from Cole Venable in their 3-1 victory over the Rustlers. Hatayama, a sophomore forward from Japan, leads the nation with seven goals and 16 points on the season. Venable, the two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year from Worland, is second on the team with three goals and eight points.

While Hatayama and Venable have led the way for the T-Birds’ offense, both Court Gonsalez (Worland) and Isa Bramble have netted two goals and eight other players have found the back of the net once.

The T-Birds suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday when they dropped a 1-0 decision at Iowa Lakes Community College.

The women’s team, which lost 1-0 to No. 17 Snow College last Saturday, got two goals and an assist from both Michelle Cave and Macy Sickler in its 4-1 victory against CWC.

Cave leads the T-Birds (3-1) with four goals on the season, while Sickler has netted three and Emma Goetz (Lander) two.

The women’s team kicks off against Western Nebraska CC at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 3 p.m. The T-Birds are back in action on Monday when they host Northwest College. All games are at Murane Field across from the Casper College campus.

The volleyball team, which won three of four matches at its home tournament last weekend, will be road warriors for the majority of September. And it will be against some of the top teams in the country.

The T-Birds (6-3) are in Salt Lake City this weekend where they’ll face the College of Southern Idaho and No. 8 Odessa College on Friday, and No. 4 New Mexico Military Institute and Lee College on Saturday.

The T-Birds are also have road games against No. 5 Salt Lake Community College and No. 9 Utah State Eastern on Sept. 9, No. 5 Northeastern Junior College on Sept. 12 and No. 3 Missouri State University-West Plains on Sept. 15.

Two of Casper College’s losses have come to top 25 teams; the T-Birds also have a victory over No. 10 Seward Community College in hand.

Sophomore Mia Hutchinson (Star Valley) paces the T-Birds with 3.43 kills per set. Sophomore Katarina Vulic averages 8.0 assists per set freshman Nia Surman averages 4.9 digs per set and freshman Emily Ware averages 1.0 blocks per set.

