Casper College soccer welcomes Northeastern JC to town for inaugural home games

Weather permitting, the Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams are scheduled to host their first-ever matches Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex. The women’s game is slated to start at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.
Both Thunderbirds’ squads have experienced some success in their inaugural seasons, with the men’s team off to a 3-1-0 start and the women’s team is 2-2-0. Both are 1-1-0 in Region IX play.
The T-Birds’ men’s team is coming off a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at Laramie County Community College, which entered the match ranked No. 5 in the nation. Against the Golden Eagles, freshman Jesper Van Halderen scored the game-winner 3 minutes into overtime off an assist from sophomore Danny Diaz (Natrona County).
Van Halderen has two goals on the season to lead a balanced attack in which nine different players have found the back of the net for the T-Birds. Diaz has a team-best three assists while freshmen Victory Hugo and Jack Pascoe have two helpers. Freshman goalkeeper Matteo Conci has 16 saves on the season.
The T-Birds’ women’s team opened Region IX play with a 6-0 shutout of Northwest College before falling 2-0 to No. 3 Laramie County CC on Saturday.
Freshman Sydney Hiatt has netted three goals on the season, with freshmen Sophia Henely (two), Abigail Tapia (one) and Samantha Wiser (one) also scoring for the T-Birds.
Former Kelly Walsh standout Kylie Spangler leads the team with two assists, while Tapia, Lainey Smith (Douglas) and Alexis Arroyo have one apiece. Sophomore keeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) has two shutouts on the season.
The Northeastern men’s team enters the match with a 2-0-0 record while the women’s team is 1-1-0.