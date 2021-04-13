Casper College soccer welcomes Northeastern JC to town for inaugural home games

Weather permitting, the Casper College men’s and women’s soccer teams are scheduled to host their first-ever matches Wednesday at the North Casper Soccer Complex. The women’s game is slated to start at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m.

Both Thunderbirds’ squads have experienced some success in their inaugural seasons, with the men’s team off to a 3-1-0 start and the women’s team is 2-2-0. Both are 1-1-0 in Region IX play.

The T-Birds’ men’s team is coming off a dramatic 3-2 overtime win at Laramie County Community College, which entered the match ranked No. 5 in the nation. Against the Golden Eagles, freshman Jesper Van Halderen scored the game-winner 3 minutes into overtime off an assist from sophomore Danny Diaz (Natrona County).

Van Halderen has two goals on the season to lead a balanced attack in which nine different players have found the back of the net for the T-Birds. Diaz has a team-best three assists while freshmen Victory Hugo and Jack Pascoe have two helpers. Freshman goalkeeper Matteo Conci has 16 saves on the season.

The T-Birds’ women’s team opened Region IX play with a 6-0 shutout of Northwest College before falling 2-0 to No. 3 Laramie County CC on Saturday.