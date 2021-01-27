Casper College volleyball begins tough opening road stretch

After going 1-2 to open the season last week, the Casper College volleyball team hits the road for three matches this weekend

The Thunderbirds (1-2) will face No. 12 Western Nebraska Community College, Central Wyoming College and College of Southern Idaho on Friday, with all matches taking place in Riverton. Saturday's scheduled matches against No. 13 Salt Lake Community College and Western Wyoming College in Salt Lake City were canceled.

This past weekend the T-Birds sandwiched a sweep of Miles Community College around 3-1 losses to SLCC and No. 9 Northeastern Junior College.

Casper College got solid contributions from a quartet of in-state players in the opening weekend. Sophomore libero Aileen Bugas (Mountain View) totaled a team-high 44 digs in the three matches; sophomore outside hitters Olivia Muir (Star Valley) and Hailey Anderson (Torrington) combined for 49 kills and 51 digs; and freshman setter Kamille Nate (Cokeville) had 101 assists, including 42 against both SLCC and Northeastern JC.

The T-Birds will be back on the road for the next few weeks as their next six scheduled matches after Friday all take place away from Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. They won't return home until Feb. 16 when they host Western Nebraska CC. The T-Birds open Region IX play on Feb. 19 at home against Western Wyoming Community College.

