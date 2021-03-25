Casper College volleyball finishes regular season on the road

The Casper College volleyball team wraps up the regular season this weekend with road games at Central Wyoming College on Friday and at Northwest College on Saturday.

The Thunderbirds (15-9, 8-0 Region IX North) head into the weekend on a four-game winning streak and having won 10 of their last 11 games.Seven of the T-Birds' nine losses this season have come to teams currently ranked in the Top 25: No. 4 Utah State Eastern (0-1), No. 11 Western Nebraska Community College (1-3), No. 12 Northeastern Junior College (0-2) and No. 14 Salt Lake Community College (1-1).

A trio of in-state athletes have helped lead the T-Birds to the North sub-region title. Sophomore outside hitter Olivia Muir (Star Valley) averages a team-best 3.05 kills per set, sophomore libero Aileen Bugas (Mountain View) leads the team with 3.49 digs per set and freshman setter Kamille Nate (Cokeville) is 15th in the nation with 9.67 assists per set. Sophomore Hailey Anderson (Southeast) is third on the team with 2.04 kills per set.

Casper College returns home next week when it will host the Region IX tournament beginning Wednesday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

