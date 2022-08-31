Casper College volleyball is swept by No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College

Freshman Mia Hutchinson (Star Valley) led the T-Birds (2-7) with seven kills while freshman Katarina Vulic had 10 assists. Sophomore Quinci Mooren (Natrona County) and freshman Licia Echevarria had six digs apiece, with Hutchinson and Vulic finishing with five each.

The T-Birds, who have already faced six teams ranked or receiving votes in the latest NJCAA Top 25 poll, are at the Crystal Invitational in Salt Lake City this weekend. Casper College plays No. 5 Salt Lake Community College and Northeastern Junior College on Friday and No. 15 Utah State Eastern and the College of Southern Idaho on Saturday.