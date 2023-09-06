The Casper College men's and women's soccer teams host two games this weekend while the Thunderbirds' volleyball team is back on the road.

Despite going 1-2-1 in its last four games the men's soccer team is ranked No. 17 in the latest National Junior College Athletics Association Top 25. The T-Birds (4-2-1), who scored 19 goals in their 3-0-0 start, have netted just one goal in their past two games -- a 1-0 shutout loss to Western Nebraska Community College and a 1-1 tie against Northwest College on Monday.

The T-Birds look to get back on track this weekend with home games against Northeastern Junior College on Friday and Lamar Community College on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Yuto Hatayama still leads the team, and is tied for second in the nation, with seven goals. Sophomore Cole Venable (Worland) has three goals on the season and sophomore Isa Bramble and freshman Court Gonsalez both have two.

The women's soccer team (5-1-0) has won three in a row since a 1-0 defeat to No. 14 Snow College on Aug. 26. Earlier this week the T-Birds routed Western Nebraska CC 7-1 and topped Northwest College 2-1.

Freshman Macy Sickler, who is tied with classmate Michelle Cave for the team lead with five goals, scored twice in the win over the Cougars. Sophomore Emma Goetz (Lander) had the game-winning goal against the Trappers and also assisted on the game-tying goal by freshman Amberlyn Hill (Kelly Walsh). Goetz has four goals and a team-best four assists on the season.

This weekend's games against NJC and Lamar CC wrap up a season-opening eight-game home stand for the T-Birds, who play at Otero College and Trinidad State Junior College next weekend. The T-Birds received votes in this week's NJCAA poll.

While the soccer teams are enjoying the comforts of playing at home, the Casper College volleyball team (8-5) continues its lengthy stay away from Swede Erickson T-Bird Gym.

The T-Birds play at No. 16 College of Southern Idaho on Thursday before taking on Providence College on Friday in Twin Falls, Idaho. The weekend concludes with two games against ranked opponents as they face No. 9 Salt Lake Community College and No. 14 Utah State Eastern on Saturday. The T-Birds then play at No. 6 Northeastern JC on Tuesday.

Casper College already has two wins against top 25 teams, defeating then-No. 10 Seward Community College 3-2 on Aug. 19 and then-No. 4 New Mexico Military Institute 3-2 this past Saturday. Four of the T-Birds' five losses have come against ranked opponents.

Sophomore hitter Mia Hutchison (Star Valley) leads the team with 3.38 kills per set and is second with 3.00 digs per set. Sophomore Katarina Vulic averages 8.19 assists per set, sophomore Nia Surman averages 4.37 digs per set and freshman Emily Ware averages 0.92 blocks per set.

The T-Birds' 13-game road trip ends next weekend at the Wyo-Braska Tournament in Torrington. Their next home game is Sept. 22 against Northwest College.